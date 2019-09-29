Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

This is a contrast between Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 1 -0.12 54.07M -1.23 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.63M -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 4,288,887,126.20% -66.5% -26.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1,857,827,476.04% 0% -158.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Aduro BioTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was less bearish than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.