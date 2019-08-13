Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.50 N/A -1.23 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Aduro BioTech Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aduro BioTech Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 410.95% at a $7 average target price. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 185.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.