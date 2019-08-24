Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -1.23 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.01 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00

$7 is Aduro BioTech Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 455.56%. Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $42.5, which is potential 164.47% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.