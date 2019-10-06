Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 1 -0.11 54.14M -1.23 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aduro BioTech Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 4,456,700,691.47% -66.5% -26.3% ChromaDex Corporation 984,125,401.85% -108.8% -72.5%

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 18.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.