Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.22 N/A -1.23 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.12 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aduro BioTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 430.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 385.87% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. appears more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aduro BioTech Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.