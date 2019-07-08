Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.62 N/A -1.23 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 25 53.97 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.08 shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 369.80% at a $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential downside is -30.75% and its consensus price target is $32.5. Based on the data given earlier, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. has weaker performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.