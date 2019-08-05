Reviewing Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.38 N/A -1.23 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aduro BioTech Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.43. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 418.52%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 8.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aduro BioTech Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.