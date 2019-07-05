Reviewing ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)’s and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)’s results

Both ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. 15 1.33 N/A -0.25 0.00 Harris Corporation 165 6.38 N/A 7.27 25.24

Demonstrates ADTRAN Inc. and Harris Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -1.2% Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that ADTRAN Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Harris Corporation has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADTRAN Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Harris Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harris Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADTRAN Inc. and Harris Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Harris Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $199.67 consensus price target and a 5.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.5% of ADTRAN Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Harris Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of ADTRAN Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.37% of Harris Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.48% 15.38% 12% 16.36% 11.39% 52.98% Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harris Corporation.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ADTRAN Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.