Reviewing ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)’s and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s results

This is a contrast between ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. 15 0.90 N/A 0.02 462.92 EchoStar Corporation 41 1.79 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ADTRAN Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADTRAN Inc. and EchoStar Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

ADTRAN Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. EchoStar Corporation has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADTRAN Inc. Its rival EchoStar Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ADTRAN Inc. and EchoStar Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively EchoStar Corporation has an average target price of $60.5, with potential upside of 54.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADTRAN Inc. and EchoStar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 96.4% respectively. About 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc. was less bullish than EchoStar Corporation.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats ADTRAN Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.