Reviewing ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)’s and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s results

ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. 15 0.89 N/A 0.02 462.92 Digi International Inc. 13 1.45 N/A 0.44 29.84

In table 1 we can see ADTRAN Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Digi International Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADTRAN Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ADTRAN Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Digi International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ADTRAN Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

ADTRAN Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Digi International Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADTRAN Inc. Its rival Digi International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.2 respectively. Digi International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADTRAN Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADTRAN Inc. and Digi International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 85.4%. About 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Digi International Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats ADTRAN Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.