Reviewing ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)’s and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s results

ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN Inc. 15 1.36 N/A -0.25 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.29 N/A 8.59 1.55

Table 1 demonstrates ADTRAN Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADTRAN Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -1.2% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

ADTRAN Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aviat Networks Inc.’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADTRAN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ADTRAN Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.5% of ADTRAN Inc. shares and 57.7% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. ADTRAN Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADTRAN Inc. -0.48% 15.38% 12% 16.36% 11.39% 52.98% Aviat Networks Inc. -1.85% -5.74% -14.19% -14.85% -22.09% 0.38%

For the past year ADTRAN Inc. was more bullish than Aviat Networks Inc.

Summary

ADTRAN Inc. beats Aviat Networks Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.