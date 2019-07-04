Reviewing Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)’s and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 2.11 N/A 2.18 20.02 Strategic Education Inc. 142 5.15 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Strategic Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8% Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Strategic Education Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Strategic Education Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Strategic Education Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Strategic Education Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Strategic Education Inc. is $172.33, which is potential -5.18% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Strategic Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 0% respectively. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Strategic Education Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -1.42% -10.79% -9.35% -24.6% -3.25% -7.59% Strategic Education Inc. 2.48% 22.74% 45.98% 23.03% 66.65% 52.22%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. has -7.59% weaker performance while Strategic Education Inc. has 52.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Strategic Education Inc. beats Adtalem Global Education Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.