Reviewing Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)’s and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s results

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 2.13 N/A 2.18 20.02 RYB Education Inc. 7 1.16 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adtalem Global Education Inc. and RYB Education Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8% RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, RYB Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Adtalem Global Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RYB Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adtalem Global Education Inc. and RYB Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of RYB Education Inc. is $7.15, which is potential 8.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares and 16.7% of RYB Education Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.66% of RYB Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -1.42% -10.79% -9.35% -24.6% -3.25% -7.59% RYB Education Inc. 0.13% 1.74% -5.13% -54.99% -55.93% 29.79%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. has -7.59% weaker performance while RYB Education Inc. has 29.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats RYB Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.