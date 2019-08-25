Reviewing Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.50% 4.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. N/A 47 21.69 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Adtalem Global Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -27.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adtalem Global Education Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. has weaker performance than Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adtalem Global Education Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Adtalem Global Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s competitors beat Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.