Reviewing Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)’s and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s results

Both Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 1.88 N/A 2.18 21.69 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 119 8.43 N/A 4.73 23.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Grand Canyon Education Inc. Grand Canyon Education Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Adtalem Global Education Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Adtalem Global Education Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8% Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Grand Canyon Education Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.28% for Adtalem Global Education Inc. with average target price of $55.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Grand Canyon Education Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 99.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11% Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.