Reviewing ADT Inc. (ADT)’s and Its Peers results

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is a company in the Security & Protection Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.65% of ADT Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.58% of all Security & Protection Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ADT Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ADT Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT Inc. 0.00% -11.90% -3.00% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ADT Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ADT Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ADT Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.83

$9.71 is the consensus price target of ADT Inc., with a potential upside of 103.56%. The potential upside of the competitors is 51.47%. Based on the data given earlier, ADT Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADT Inc. 3.25% 2.75% -4.22% -10.94% -27.68% 5.66% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year ADT Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADT Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, ADT Inc.’s peers have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADT Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADT Inc.

Dividends

ADT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ADT Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.