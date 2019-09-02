Reviewing ADOMANI Inc. (ADOM)’s and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s results

ADOMANI Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI Inc. N/A 0.53 N/A -0.12 0.00 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ADOMANI Inc. and VOXX International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADOMANI Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of ADOMANI Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13% of ADOMANI Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of VOXX International Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year ADOMANI Inc. has -26.43% weaker performance while VOXX International Corporation has 18.43% stronger performance.

Summary

VOXX International Corporation beats ADOMANI Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.