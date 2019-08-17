Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 277 13.81 N/A 5.42 55.15 Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.92 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Uber Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Adobe Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Adobe Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adobe Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Uber Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adobe Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 7.17% for Adobe Inc. with average price target of $308.06. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $57, while its potential upside is 61.79%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Uber Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Uber Technologies Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Uber Technologies Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.