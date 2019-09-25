Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s results

We are comparing Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 283 12.62 N/A 5.42 55.15 SVMK Inc. 17 8.44 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates Adobe Inc. and SVMK Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adobe Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, SVMK Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adobe Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79 SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Adobe Inc. has an average target price of $316.07, and a 14.22% upside potential. On the other hand, SVMK Inc.’s potential upside is 36.60% and its average target price is $24. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SVMK Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adobe Inc. and SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 77% respectively. Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has weaker performance than SVMK Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats SVMK Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.