Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s results

Both Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 282 12.65 N/A 5.42 55.15 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adobe Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adobe Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.92% and an $316.07 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Adobe Inc. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.