Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 283 12.66 N/A 5.42 55.15 Paylocity Holding Corporation 103 2.71 35.66M 0.76 134.86

In table 1 we can see Adobe Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Adobe Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Paylocity Holding Corporation 34,685,341.89% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Adobe Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Paylocity Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adobe Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

$316.07 is Adobe Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.88%. Competitively Paylocity Holding Corporation has a consensus target price of $115, with potential upside of 20.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Paylocity Holding Corporation appears more favorable than Adobe Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 32.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Adobe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Adobe Inc. beats Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.