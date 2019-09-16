Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 281 13.38 N/A 5.42 55.15 NIC Inc. 18 4.25 N/A 0.81 22.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Adobe Inc. and NIC Inc. NIC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Adobe Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NIC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NIC Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NIC Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. NIC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adobe Inc. and NIC Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Adobe Inc. is $316.67, with potential upside of 13.77%. Competitively the consensus price target of NIC Inc. is $21, which is potential -3.31% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than NIC Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adobe Inc. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 91% respectively. 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3% are NIC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats NIC Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.