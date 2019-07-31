Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and Its Competitors results

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Adobe Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adobe Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.20% 15.60% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Adobe Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. N/A 274 50.14 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Adobe Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Adobe Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Adobe Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

With consensus price target of $308.06, Adobe Inc. has a potential upside of 1.46%. The competitors have a potential upside of 134.87%. Based on the data given earlier, Adobe Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adobe Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Adobe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adobe Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Adobe Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Adobe Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adobe Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Adobe Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.