Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s results

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 283 12.94 N/A 5.42 55.15 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.98 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adobe Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Adobe Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ideanomics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Adobe Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.37% and an $316.07 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ideanomics Inc. has 48.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has weaker performance than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ideanomics Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.