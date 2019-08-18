Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Both Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 277 13.81 N/A 5.42 55.15 Elastic N.V. 86 23.73 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adobe Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adobe Inc. and Elastic N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Adobe Inc.’s average price target is $308.06, while its potential upside is 7.17%. Meanwhile, Elastic N.V.’s average price target is $105.17, while its potential upside is 23.38%. The results provided earlier shows that Elastic N.V. appears more favorable than Adobe Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Adobe Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.