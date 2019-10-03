Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 282 1.68 482.29M 5.42 55.15 ANSYS Inc. 213 4.97 83.42M 4.90 41.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ANSYS Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Adobe Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adobe Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 171,182,650.67% 27.9% 14.5% ANSYS Inc. 39,089,077.36% 16.2% 13.2%

Risk & Volatility

Adobe Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ANSYS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adobe Inc. and ANSYS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Adobe Inc.’s upside potential is 18.20% at a $316.07 average price target. Competitively the average price target of ANSYS Inc. is $230.6, which is potential 6.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Adobe Inc. looks more robust than ANSYS Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares. Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Adobe Inc. beats ANSYS Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.