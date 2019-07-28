Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s results

This is a contrast between Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 272 14.96 N/A 5.52 50.14 American Software Inc. 12 3.90 N/A 0.19 66.79

Demonstrates Adobe Inc. and American Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. American Software Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Adobe Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adobe Inc. and American Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Adobe Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, American Software Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adobe Inc. and American Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Adobe Inc. is $308.06, with potential downside of -1.03%. On the other hand, American Software Inc.’s potential downside is -3.85% and its consensus price target is $13. The data provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than American Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of Adobe Inc. shares and 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares. Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, American Software Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36% American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35%

For the past year Adobe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Software Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc. beats American Software Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.