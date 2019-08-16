Reviewing Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 277 13.59 N/A 5.42 55.15 Agilysys Inc. 21 4.45 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Agilysys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Agilysys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 8.97% for Adobe Inc. with average target price of $308.06. On the other hand, Agilysys Inc.’s potential downside is -6.59% and its average target price is $25.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Adobe Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. shares. 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.