Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.52 N/A -1.34 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2881.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADMA Biologics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.7 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 4.82 beta which makes it 382.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ADMA Biologics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 131.91%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 53.85% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 24.8%. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.