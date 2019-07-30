Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

This is a contrast between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.78 N/A -1.34 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 16183.43 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, and a 207.04% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Insiders owned 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Zai Lab Limited

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.