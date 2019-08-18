Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.75 N/A -1.34 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.7. From a competition point of view, Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ADMA Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 175.95% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average price target of $10.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.