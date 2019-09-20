Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.04 N/A -1.34 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.28 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ADMA Biologics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 125.56% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average target price of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.