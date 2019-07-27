Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADMA Biologics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 199.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 52.6%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.