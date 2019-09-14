Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

We are comparing ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.46 N/A -1.34 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 92.43 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 113.73% at a $10.9 consensus target price. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 consensus target price and a 113.65% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.