Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.52 N/A -1.34 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.62 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADMA Biologics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 131.91%. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 189.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.