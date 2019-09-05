Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.14 N/A -1.34 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.90 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 148.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.