Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Since ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.41 N/A -1.34 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 554.12 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ADMA Biologics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 203.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.