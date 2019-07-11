Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 667.75 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.94 and its 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.9, and a 179.49% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.