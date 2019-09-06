Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.14 N/A -1.34 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3211.76 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 148.86%. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 76.32%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 7.1% respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.