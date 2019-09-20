Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.95 N/A -1.34 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 42.14 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 128.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 2.6% respectively. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.