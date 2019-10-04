Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

We are comparing ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 26.91M -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 565,003,574.60% -205.4% -62.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,271,919,459.28% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 94.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.