Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 141.79 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADMA Biologics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 213.22% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $10.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 158.62% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.