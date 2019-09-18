Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows ADMA Biologics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 126.84% and an $12 consensus target price.

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.