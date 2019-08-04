Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 238.63 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ADMA Biologics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.7 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 213.22% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average price target of $10.9. Competitively the average price target of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 103.52% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 81.8% respectively. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.