Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Since ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.7 beta indicates that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. ADMA Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 213.22%. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 18.33%. Based on the results delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.