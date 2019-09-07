Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.52 N/A -1.34 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 97.43 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADMA Biologics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.7 beta indicates that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has 0.07 beta which makes it 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ADMA Biologics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 131.91% at a $10.9 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.