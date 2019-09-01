Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 143.30%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -1.77% and its consensus price target is $25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 46.3%. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.