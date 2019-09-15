Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.46 N/A -1.34 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.28 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

The upside potential is 113.73% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with consensus target price of $10.9. Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 consensus target price and a 32.29% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 99.2%. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.