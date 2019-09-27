Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 578,193,588.44% -205.4% -62.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,476,982,806.43% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.7 beta indicates that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 158.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.