Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -7.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.7 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$12 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 126.84%. Competitively Advaxis Inc. has a consensus price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 12.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.